Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,129,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,922. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

