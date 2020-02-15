SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,111 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.21% of SVMK worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.81 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. Equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, Director Erika H. James sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.