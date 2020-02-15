SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. SunPower updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. SunPower has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

