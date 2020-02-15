Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 805,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

SUN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 273,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

