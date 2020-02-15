Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. 708,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

