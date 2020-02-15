Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 10.2% in January

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 833,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

