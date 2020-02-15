Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aecom by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Aecom news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aecom stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,683. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Aecom has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

