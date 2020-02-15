Stock Traders Buy High Volume of InterDigital Wireless Put Options (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 965 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,432% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 148,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 214.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $74.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

