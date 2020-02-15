Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.94

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.94 and traded as low as $89.90. Stobart Group shares last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 505,529 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The firm has a market cap of $345.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.68.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

