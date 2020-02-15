Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.94

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.94 and traded as low as $89.90. Stobart Group shares last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 505,529 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The firm has a market cap of $345.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.68.

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.