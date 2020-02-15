Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 40,836 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,836 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $119.19. 970,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,681 shares of company stock worth $10,965,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

