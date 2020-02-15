Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 17,584 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,211. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

