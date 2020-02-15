Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,687,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after buying an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,111,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 923,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

