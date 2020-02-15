Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $735,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,354,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,028,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,639,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.08. 4,783,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,032. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

