Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 29,873 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,543,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,677,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after buying an additional 339,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $38,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,095 shares of company stock worth $4,888,723.

Slack stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,902,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,383,711. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

