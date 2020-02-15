Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 25,390 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 177.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 379,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.