Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 1,693 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.31. 560,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,474. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.