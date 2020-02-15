Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 12,474 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.28. 828,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

