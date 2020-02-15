Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of SBT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

