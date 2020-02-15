Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $800,739.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $800,739.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00010549 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002739 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00789263 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,278,711 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

