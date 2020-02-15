State Street Corp Sells 1,098,595 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,464,818 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,098,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,280,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 10,978,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,665,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

