State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,820,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,051,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,453,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,673,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 8,114,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.