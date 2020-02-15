State Street Corp Purchases 287,268 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,268 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $1,329,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,157.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after buying an additional 642,322 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $74,008,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,339.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 496,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,594,000 after buying an additional 216,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.02. 1,624,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $119.15 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

