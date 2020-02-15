State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,141,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $213.67. 499,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

