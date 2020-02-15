State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,428,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $104.07. 684,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

