State Street Corp Has $1.18 Billion Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,180,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after buying an additional 197,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. 1,426,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,881. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

