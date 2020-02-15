Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), 267,781 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 200,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.35).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

