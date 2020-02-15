StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 243,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. 7,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.25. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Get StarTek alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.