SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.