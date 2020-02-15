SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Shares Up 2.2%

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.29 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.66), 979,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 528,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10 ($0.65).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

