Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,567. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 84.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

SRLP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

