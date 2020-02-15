Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,690 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 2.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $157,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 641.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $173.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,783. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

