Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,693,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,637,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

