SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.08. 536,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,936. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $328.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

