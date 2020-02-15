Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 105,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 96,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

