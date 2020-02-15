S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $307.65. 979,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $194.95 and a 12-month high of $307.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $6,543,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $23,486,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

