South32 Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:S32)

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.79) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S32. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

