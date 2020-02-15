Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) shares rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, approximately 429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sompo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

