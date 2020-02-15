SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.55

SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $53.26. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 33,740 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

