So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,199. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that So-Young International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 403.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

