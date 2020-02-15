SmartCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SmartCoin has a market cap of $10,170.00 and $43.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00776806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000415 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,174 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

