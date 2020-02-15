SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 9,177,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,836,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

