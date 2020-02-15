SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 325 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Shares of ROM stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $195.11. 49,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,245. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $195.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.