SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 402,268 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 352,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

