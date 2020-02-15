SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 107,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.90. 16,002,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,781,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

