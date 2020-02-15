SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 4,942,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.