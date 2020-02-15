SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in International Paper by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in International Paper by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.