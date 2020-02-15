SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

KBWR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 5,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

