SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,246 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 165,126 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 297,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0611 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.