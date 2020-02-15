SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 4,033,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $473.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.04. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

