SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Shares Down 25%

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 1,789 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 60,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

